Robert Pattinson and Stephen Yeun to star in Edward Ashton's Mickey7

Actor Steven Yeun will be joining Warner Bros' sci-fi film Bong Joon Ho. This is written by The Hollywood Reporter.

Robert Pattinson is expected to lead the cast, which also includes Naomi Aki, Mark Ruffalo, and Toni Collette.

Steven Yeun and director Bong Joon Ho, who performed together on Netflix's 2017 feature film Okja, are reuniting for the director's upcoming sci-fi thriller at Warner Bros. Studios.

The project, which does not yet have a title, will be based on Mickey7, a novel by Edward Ashton published in February.

Mickey7 tells the story of a man on an expedition to colonize the ice world of Niflheim. The protagonist takes on a job too risky for everyone else, and when he dies, he regenerates as a clone with most of his memories.

After dying, he returns to the mission base only to see a new clone, Mickey8, has taken his place.

In a previous post, George Clooney's costume from the 1997 Batman & Robin movie has been included in the list of lots to be auctioned at Heritage Auctions. Complex writes about it.

The Batman costume had a starting price of $40,000. According to Joe Maddalena, the auction house's executive vice president, the costume is "the most prominent" and at the same time "the most infamous Batman costume ever made."

A distinctive feature of this costume is the protruding nipples. For this reason, Batman's outfit received a lot of criticism after the release of the film, which was directed by Joel Schumacher.

Many years later, Tim Burton, the director of the films Batman and Batman Returns, commented on this decision of the costume designers.

"Then they went the other way. This is a funny moment. But then I thought, "Wait a minute. You complain to me that I'm too weird, too dark, and then put nipples on the suit? Seriously?" Burton said in an interview with Empire last month.