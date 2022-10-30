Matthew Perry And Diane Sawyer Chat About Meeting People Online. Stupidity Incarnate

Matthew Perry revealed to Diane Sawyer that he experimented with online dating but quickly gave it up since he thought it was ridiculous. When the TV show host asked him if he had ever used a dating app, he responded, "I did go on one, but I quickly quit using it because it was ridiculous."

And when asked about why he's had problems in the area of love, he said that it was due to his fears.

It was a mixture of experiencing like I wasn't enough, starting to feel needy, and feeling like I didn't make sense. As a result, I would be in connections that were progressing nicely with incredible women who were humorous, intelligent, and wonderful. Still, my subconscious would induce me to get terrified and part ways with them because I was frightened they would discover those three things and decimate me, he explained to Sawyer.

However, he overcame his trust difficulties by going to therapy, where he discovered that he does not have to keep a woman laughing to retain her in his life. He said he had since understood the issue and that it was no longer a problem for him.

In a previous interview, the actor, currently doing publicity for his forthcoming memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, which will be released on November 1, discussed how his fears always drove him to quit every relationship he was in.

On Thursday, he shared his thoughts with GQ, saying, "I end things with them because I'm terrified that they'll discover out that I'm not enough, that I don't matter, and that I'm too dependent, and they will part ways with me, and that will decimate me, and I'll have to take drugs, and that will kill me." He explained that he breaks up with them because he is "deadly afraid" that they will find out.

Because of this, I've had to end my relationships with some fantastic ladies who have come into my life.