Dolly Parton Has Stated That She Will Not Be Embarking On Another Major Tour

In a conversation with the concert trade newspaper Pollstar, the country music icon, who is 76 years old, stated that she does not intend to go on a full-blown tour again.

Touring is something that I've done my whole life, Parton stated, adding that promoting her music in other countries requires a significant amount of time and energy. However, she also mentioned that she's been doing this for as long as she can remember.

Parton noted in the publication that she would like to spend more with her spouse even though she has had a very hectic year.

Now that we're older, I want to stay gone for at most four or five weeks at a period because I miss my family. There is always the possibility of something occurring. If I were absent while anyone else required my help, I could not stomach the thought of saying or doing that.

She said, "Or I would feel horrible if I had to leave a tour because somebody became sick at home and needed me, and then I had to walk out on the fans." She explained that she would feel bad if she had to quit a tour because someone had gotten sick at home and required her.

However, Dolly Parton has stated that even though she is now working on a rock record, she is still open to the possibility of performing at a select number of festivals or one-off special events. She stated in an interview with Pollstar that she believed her candidacy for induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2022 was the ideal moment to begin working on the album.

When I was given the nomination, I reasoned to myself, 'Why not simply go ahead and do it while the iron's hot?' Parton suggested that some of rock and roll's all-time greats and most illustrious performers might sing along with her.