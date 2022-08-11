Margaret Qualley And FKA Twigs Get Into A Heated Disagreement About An Old Shia LaBeouf Suit

Page Six has learned that Shia LaBeouf 's abuse allegations have regrettably caused a rift between two women he has loved, and the tension between them resulted in a heated argument at the Bel Air hotel.

Chic For claimed sexual violence, abuse, and infliction of mental anguish throughout their relationship, which spanned from the summer of 2018 to the spring of 2019, British singer FKA twigs is suing the "Transformers" star. LaBeouf has acknowledged abusing individuals around him, but he has refuted her specific allegations.

Actress Margaret Qualley , who also briefly dated LaBeouf in early 2021, initially made the bombshell claims in a conversation with Elle magazine in September 2021. She posted the cover to social media with the phrase "Thank you."

She later admitted to posting the cover because "it was vital to me for her to know that I trust her — and it's as simple as that," according to Harper's Bazaar.

After the article was published, Twigs and Qualley allegedly communicated through text in an effort to persuade Qualley to testify as a witness in the case, which is scheduled to go to trial in April 2023.

Twigs appeared to have grown dissatisfied when Qualley didn't appear as eager to assist the suit as she had expected, considering her public display of assistance.

The two women, who didn't know one another before the Elle article was published, allegedly ran into each other by chance at the upscale hotel in Los Angeles.

According to reports, it's unknown who contacted who, but the two engaged in a heated verbal battle about it in front of the other hotel guests. Qualley's fiance, Bleachers musician Jack Antonoff, intervened on her behalf and entered the altercation.

Twigs, whose real name is Tahliah Debrett Barnett, and Qualley, according to sources, were both "shook up" by the encounter. Qualley's representatives refused to comment. Multiple efforts for a response from Antonoff and Twigs' representatives went unanswered.