Bishop Barron And Shia LaBeouf Talked About His Ex-Girlfriend FKA Twigs And Accusations Against Him

Shia LaBeouf claimed to say that his ex-girlfriend FKA Twigs saved his life after she made a public accusation of his constant abuse.

In December 2020, the 34-year-old "Cellophane" singer filed a lawsuit against LaBeouf, 36, alleging sexual violence, assault, and torture of mental distress.

Twigs claimed that the actor choked her, threatened to crash the car they were both in, and purposefully exposed her to an STD. LaBeouf, though, refuted her allegations. He asserted that she was not entitled to compensation or relief.

With their trial scheduled for April 17 of the following year, LaBeouf said he had had a significant perspective change that had led him to realize that his accuser had saved his life. LaBeouf discussed his changed outlook in a conversation with Bishop Robert Barron of Word on Fire Catholic Ministries published on Thursday.

He referred to FKA Twigs and added, "When I consider what's transpired in my career this way, old me was so outraged, so angry of the woman who convicted me of all this.

"I intended to post all of these things on Twitter. I intended to defend this and give a full explanation. However, I can now clearly see how the woman rescued my life. She is an angel in my life, in my opinion. She kept me alive. The change in viewpoint is remarkable.

The actor confessed he gave up drinking for good in a last-ditch effort to improve himself. He has been alcohol-free for more than a decade and a half.

In a new letter to Olivia Wilde during their acrimonious dispute, LaBeouf touched on his own "adventure" and revealed details about his sobriety, which Variety released on Friday.

Before denying rumors that she had let him go from the movie, he said to Wilde, "I have started on a path that seems redeeming & righteous horrible word but suitable."