Isabel, The Young Daughter Of Shia LaBeouf And Mia Goth, Is His Greatest Source Of Motivation, He Claimed

Even Shia LaBeouf would probably admit that his new position as a saint in the film goes against his usual acting style. He might, however, be headed for Hollywood absolution.

Since being accused of being sexually assaulted by singer FKA Twigs in a lawsuit that could soon see them square off in court, LaBeouf has avoided the limelight for the past 15 months.

He has since reconciled with his wife, Mia Goth, and the two of them have a 5-month-old daughter named Isabel, who, according to him, has given him a new sense of direction.

He acknowledged that he has been sober for more than 600 days in an open letter to actor-director Olivia Wilde in which he was defending himself in a smoldering dispute.

In addition, several sources confirmed Page Six that the 36-year-old former child star is returning to favor in Hollywood, as evidenced by this week's news that he has been employed by director Frances Ford Coppola for the $100 million epic "Megalopolis," which also stars Adam Driver, Forest Whitaker, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jon Voight, and Laurence Fishburne.

LaBeouf portrays the actual 20th-century "radical-rebel saint" in "Padre Pio," which had its world premiere this week at the Venice Film Festival. In the movie, the character struggles with both his spiritual issues and raging wrath.

The actor, who was raised in a Jewish family, recently disclosed to Bishop Robert Barron of Word on Fire Catholic Ministries that he had become a Roman Catholic while preparing for the part of Pio. He is now going so far as to say that Twigs' charges rescued him.

Bishop Barron was informed by LaBeouf that hardship is truly a blessing, and Twigs added, "When I look about what's occurred in my life this way... When I first entered, the old me was furious and resentful of the lady who had made all of these accusations against me.