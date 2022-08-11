In A Video Uploaded To Instagram, The Blink-182 Drummer Travis Barker Seemed To Be Doing Wake Surf Naturally

The Blink-182 drummer tried wake surfing, a sport comparable to wakeboarding that doesn't require ropes or ties on the board, in a video that he posted to Instagram on Wednesday. He captioned the video, "Learn a new skill daily," with the phrase.

After a successful run, Barker, 46, lost his footing and fell into the sea. He seemed like a pro while surfing the waves behind the boat while people in the background encouraging him.

A video showing Barker wire through a stunningly green forest was also shared over the weekend. The post's message reads, "Used to be frightened of mountains."

On the same day, Kourtney Kardashian , his wife, shared photos of herself swinging beside a boat while enjoying a picturesque view of the lake and hills in the distance.

The reality television star displayed the over-the-elbow swimming gloves from sister Kim Kardashian's SKIMS collection in the photo captioned "I love lake life."

The creator of Poosh and Barker are enjoying their first summer together as husband and wife after getting hitched in a lavish wedding in Portofino, Italy, in May.

After being taken to a hospital in late June with "life-threatening" pancreatitis, an irritation of the muscle that helps with metabolism and blood sugar regulation, Barker performed in public for the very first time again last month.

While traveling with his friend Machine Gun Kelly on his Mainstream Sellout Tour, the singer astonished the audience at The Kia Forum in Los Angeles. Kardashian joined the crowd at the occasion to show her support for her husband.

He has recently informed his Instagram fans that he is "much healthier" and has been pictured leaving his Calabasas, California, recording studio while out strolling.

Travis really can not control his affection for his wife as he published a laid-back photo of her on his Instagram account, joined by Kourtney's kids from her marriage with Scott Disick.