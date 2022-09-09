Shia LaBeouf Said His Mum Passed Away In August

The actress, who was by her side when she died away, claimed that she had heart failure and spoke about the agony she experienced in the days leading up to her death in a Los Angeles hospital.

In her dying minutes, my mom was franticly questioning the doctor what that gadget and that tube were for. The 36-year-old Transformers star remembers how anxious she was in an email conversation with The Hollywood Reporter.

Her entire life, she had a strong interest in spirituality and God, although she was unaware of him. Thus, her final moments. LaBeouf, who was raised both Jewish and Christian and is the result of an interfaith marriage, praised his mother for instilling a strong sense of spirituality in him.

Her last act of promoting the need for a relationship with the Lord was her best present to me. He revealed that the bond was based on evidence that was as palpable as a hug, not merely interest or a conviction. The strongest argument in favor of religion was her final gift to me.

Since playing the title role in Abel Ferarra's film Padre Pio—a Franciscan Capuchin monk who rose to fame in Italy after purportedly receiving stigmata—the actor has converted to Catholicism.

She was a good girl, continued LaBeouf, who also said, "She was adored by most and loved by too few." Mommy, may God bless you.

After being charged with sexual assault by singer and ex-girlfriend FKA Twigs , the "Fury" star is ostensibly on a repentance tour. The two may soon square off in court.

Additionally, he has justified himself against director Olivia Wilde's assertion that the actor was sacked from her film "Don't Worry Darling."

In a video that LaBeouf shared, Wilde appears to be pleading with the actor to stay on the project and makes reference to a falling out between LaBeouf and his co-star Florence Pugh. He gently responded when asked about the dispute, saying, "It is what it is. Every love to her and her film."