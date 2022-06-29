Lily-Rose Depp went for a walk in an extremely short dress

Dress is the main trend every summer. It will be comfortable in it both on a hot day and in cool weather, then you can put on a trench coat, jacket or just a shirt on top.

Also, the dress is very easy to combine with a variety of shoes - from sandals to sneakers. Lily-Rose Depp has tried on one of the most fashionable options of this season.

Recently, the actress was caught by the paparazzi in Los Angeles. The girl went for a walk. For a hot summer day, Lily-Rose opted for a white retro-style mini with an accent on her chest.

A beige shoulder bag and black leather flip-flops completed the look. Black cat-eye sunglasses finished off the look. In her arms, Lily-Rose carried a striped sweater to put on when it got chilly.

Recall that in early summer, Lily-Rose's father, Johnny Depp , won in a scandalous case against Amber Heard. The other day it became known that the actress plans to start an expensive appeal process.

But Lily-Rose herself remains silent and does not comment on the trial. Some Internet users even criticized the actress for such indifference to her father's problems.

Earlier, the Australian singer shared an original post with the caption, "I love this girl. I really do !!" Then the emotional mark of the heart's eyes.

In a previous post, The insulting lawsuit between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard ended earlier this summer, but the feelings surrounding the former couple have not abated.

It was recently revealed that the actress intends to get a reduction in the financial compensation that the court had ordered her to pay to her ex-husband, and now it is revealed that the star of "Aquaman" will soon become expensive. Can start the appeal process.