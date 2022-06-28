Elon Musk's 18-Year-Old son gets permission to change his name and gender

At the beginning of this week, it became known that the 18-year-old son of Elon Musk wanted to change not only his gender but also his name.

Xavier Musk has asked the court to allow him to give up his biological father's surname. In the documents that journalists managed to get, the young man explained that he did not want to have anything to do with him.

At first, Internet users suggested that a series of conflicts occurred between Elon and his heir against the background of the billionaire's earlier "transphobic" statements.

However, it soon became clear that Musk was indeed more than positive about transgender people. His Tesla company is considered one of the best jobs for non-binary people.

Last Thursday, June 23, a Los Angeles court allowed Xavier to change his gender and name. Now her name will be Vivienne Jenna Wilson the billionaire heiress decided to take her mother's maiden name.

On the other hand, Justin, quoting her on Twitter, expressed how proud she is that Vivian is living an authentic life.

"My childhood was weird," my 18-year-old son told me, "Wilson, 49, wrote after Vivian's gender and name change request circulated online.

"I can't believe I'm looking as normal as I am," he said, referring to the child as he continued the conversation.

Wilson then said to the young man, "I'm so proud of you," to which Vivian replied, "I'm proud of myself!"

In addition to Vivian, Musk shares the teen's 18-year-old twin brother, Griffin, with ex-wife Justine, along with 16-year-old triplets Kai, Saxon, and Damian.

Advertisement

Interestingly, to this day, Elon Musk has not officially reacted to the offspring's statement. It also remains unknown whether he supports his children financially. There is no mention of this in the documents of the court.