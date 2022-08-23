Leslie Grace's Batgirl Movie Was Not Cancelled Due To Quality Concerns Says Director

The DC side of the cinematic universe has been in trouble for a while now, with several of their movies performing much more poorly than expected and many others being scrapped. Fans have been hard pressed to say that it looks like DC has a direction going forward with their cinematic universe and more proof of their complete chaos behind the scenes came forward when the much-awaited Batgirl movie was completely scrapped by DC while it was in the post-production phase.

The film starring Leslie Grace in the titular role with J.K. Simmons and Michael Keaton reprising their roles as Commissioner Gordon and Batman from their respective films, had quite a bit of hype around it before it was revealed that the film was being scrapped completely.

The decision outraged fans and critics alike and given DC's reputation of producing subpar movies with their top-tier characters, rumors began flying around that the movie had been canceled because the initial test screening for it received a very poor response.

However, later it was revealed that the decision was made by the newly created Warner Brothers Discovery company because they were coming up with a brand new release strategy for DC going forward. The new CEO of the company said that they did not want to go forward with the movie until they were sure that they had confidence in it.

This comment did not ease the rumors about the poor quality of the movie but recently, the directors of the movie, Adil El Arbi, and Billal Fallah have confirmed that the quality of the movie had nothing to do with the cancellation but it was all to do with a new release strategy from the company:

"The guys from Warner told us, it was not a talent problem from our part or the actress, or even the quality of the movie. We were right in the middle of editing... They told us, it was a strategic change. A shifting in the management."

Fans have high hopes that the new leadership of Warner Brothers Discovery will handle DC better than it was previously being handled as fans have had much frustration with the studio for the past few years.