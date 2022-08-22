Fast & Furious 10 Faces Potential Protests From Los Angeles Residents

The fast and furious franchise is one of the longest-running franchises of all time and definitely one with more installments than most. The street racing franchise that has only gotten bigger and crazier in every subsequent installment is now set to reach its end as its second to last film is currently set to be filmed in Los Angeles .

However, major trouble awaits the star-studded cast and production crew when they will arrive in Los Angeles for filming, and that is the local Los Angeles residents.

The residents of Angelino Heights have claimed that the shooting of Fast 10 creates a lot of noise and an unsafe environment and should that shooting go underway, the residents will be protesting against it. The residents have also claimed that the Fast and Furious franchise glorifies street racing, a phenomenon that is very rampant in Los Angeles and is responsible for many deaths and injuries occurring in Los Angeles daily.

An email from a resident was caught by Variety and it read as follows:

“If this film shoot is allowed to go forward in Angelino Heights, or any part of it from F10 Productions (Universal) … we will stage a huge protest and will invite many reporters and news cameras to film us protesting this film shoot all day and night. We will hold this protest to honor the 178 people who have been killed by street racers in Los Angeles, and to shame Universal for their callous disregard for this deadly epidemic of street racing their films started and continue to promote.”

The resident's concerns over noise and unsafe environments are probably on point as the fast and furious franchise is known for doing over-the-top sequences which get crazier and crazier in every film and this film has the biggest budget of all the fast and furious movies, in fact, its the 3rd highest budget movie of all time. This suggests that whatever Fast 10 is planning is crazier than ever before.

Will the shooting go forward or will the Los Angeles residents take the win, only time will tell.