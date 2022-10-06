Kylie Jenner Posts Baby Photos Online But Later Says She Regrets Giving Her Son The Name "Wolf

Kylie Jenner posted photographs of her 8-month-old boy, whose name has yet to be revealed but was previously known as Wolf Webster, on Instagram on Wednesday.

Home, The six-photo slide show was captioned by Jenner, 25, and it opened with a photo of the bikini-clad heiress gazing down at her sleeping infant on a poolside lounge chair. The beauty tycoon has protected the identity of her second child by not revealing his face in public and only showing off his small feet in social media posts.

Pictures of Kylie Jenner's 4-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, wearing sneakers that matched those of her little brother quickly went viral. In other autumn-themed photos, Stormi is shown caressing a horse and wearing a super cute designer backpack in the style of a bat.

In the most recent episode of "The Kardashians" on Hulu, Jenner explained that she felt pressured into giving her son the name "Wolf" by her boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott.

She told momager, Kris Jenner, "We didn't have a name [going in]. We expected inspiration to strike upon seeing him, but it didn't.

The ex-Kardashian actress of Keeping Up with the Kardashians said she was nervous about signing her son's birth certificate since he would require a form of identification to be registered or he would be given a number instead of a name.

Khloé Kardashian's half-sister Kylie liked the WW so much that she recommended they name their baby Wolf. Scott's given name is actually Jacques Webster.

After signing the birth certificate, we delivered Wolf Webster, and my first thought was, "What the hell did I just do?" Then, a thought popped into her head, and she recalled it.

Kylie reassured Kris, 66 that she and Scott had settled on a new and permanent name for Stormi's sibling, but she said that the 31-year-old rapper still occasionally changes his mind.