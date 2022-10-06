The Kelly Osbourne Baby's Gender Has Been Revealed!

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight published on Monday, the singer disclosed the gender of her first child with partner Sid Wilson. Kelly, now 37 years old, said her father, Ozzy Osbourne, had helped break the news before she did.

Kelly: I mean, he's already informed everyone...the gender of my baby before I had a chance to.

And I'm like, 'Aww, Dad, come on. Just kidding. However, I will add that he does a little dance and song every day about how happy he is that it's a boy. My brother is the first to have a son. Therefore he is busy making preparations for the new arrival.

The former member of Fashion Police originally shared her pregnancy news back in May, and she just became an aunt again when her brother Jack Osbourne welcomed baby girl Maple.

Since then, her parents—Ozzy, 73, and mom Sharon Osbourne—have been her rock, guiding her through this new chapter.

Kelly expressed her extreme excitement to ET and added: "My parents have been fantastic and have been with me on this journey. Because my boyfriend is in a band and they travel, he hasn't been around much. So, every milestone I've gone through with my dad has been wonderful, even though he sometimes says the wrong thing." When I enter a room, he always exclaims, "Wow, you're big." Thanks a lot, Dad, and all that.

The English TV star discussed the significance of her pregnancy during her guest hosting role on the most recent episode of Red Table Talk starring Hayden Panettiere last month.