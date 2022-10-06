Kris Jenner, High On The Roughly $1,000 Worth Of Edibles She Just Purchased, Plays Peek-A-Boo At The Dinner Table

While out to dinner with Khloé Kardashian and Corey Gamble, Kris Jenner became so high that she started playing peek-a-boo under her napkin.

While on vacation in Palm Springs, California, with her daughter and boyfriend earlier this year, the momager picked up some edibles to help ease Jenner's hip pain.

In all honesty, this place smells like a wild party. In the most recent episode of The Kardashians on Hulu, Jenner remarked that the current cannabis market felt "kind of like the '70s" because of the legalization of the drug in California.

While the mother of five was browsing the candy aisle for her favorite flavors, a salesperson suggested that she try some medicated lubricant. Jenner remarked, "Listen, I'll try anything once," as she forked over $732 for her wares.

Before traveling to Las Casuelas for supper in the desert city, Jenner, 66, and Kardashian, 38, split a gummy. Jenner was about to inquire Kardashian about the last time she had an all-girls night when she was overcome with laughter.

According to Kardashian, "my mum is feeling the effects of the gummies now." Although, at this moment, I don't think her hip hurts. How are you feeling? Are that tears rolling down your cheeks? Her mother answered that she wasn't crying but that her eyes were only watering.

As Kardashian wiped away tears with her napkin and then began playing peek-a-boo with it, Jenner persisted in her attempts to express her inquiry. The Good American creator later admitted, "I guess we should have taken my mom home when she started playing peek-a-boo."

Jenner was also curious about how one's hair stays flipped after a visit to the salon. This is completely insane!

That can't be a serious inquiry on your part, Kardashian said, before laughing so hard she cried, despite her assertion that she couldn't feel her mouth.