Kylie Jenner Is Living Her Best Life As She And Stormi Enjoy A Luxury Shopping Day At Harrods

Celebrities like Kylie Jenner have it all. They have fame and fortune and all the luxuries they could ask for. They seem to be living their best life at every turn and recent images of Kylie Jenner with daughter Stormi prove that this statement remains true.

Kylie Jenner shares Stormi with rapper Travis Scott. Stormi is the internets’ favorite and remains the cutest baby to her fans. Just like Kylie lives her life in luxury, Stormi also appears to be growing up with the same mindset.

The duo was spotted shopping at Harrods recently. Kylie wore an edgy pink top with a padded gloves motif so it looked like her body was embraced by hands. She paired the top with a black miniskirt which had the same embracing hands situation going on around her hips. Her shoes consisted of transparent front strap and black heels. Stormi, as usual, kept her look simple with a black tank top and blue jeans with some white, gray, and black sneakers to match her vibe.

Although they looked like goddesses, they were simply at Harrods to shop. And the store had gone as far as to set up a mini boutique for Stormi consisting of toys, games, mini designer bags, and dressed for Stormi to enjoy her shopping day. Kylie loved the attention on her daughter and called her spoiled in her video showing the setup on her Instagram stories.

Stormi seemed interested in the butterfly flats which she modeled with joy. The mother-daughter bonding time was a special thing to see as fans adore them together.

That wasn’t all they did on the mother-daughter day out though, as they were later spotted in Central London with Stormi's dad, Travis Scott. Kylie was seen wearing a gorgeous strapless black dress with heels while Stormi carried an all-black outfit. Travis himself wore jeans and a black leather jacket. The family seemed to be having a great time together and fans were joyous to see it.

Advertisement

The pictures of the two shopping warmed the internets’ hearts. They share a special bond and since they’re queens of the fashion world, even little Stormi, they had all the attention on them as they went about their days.