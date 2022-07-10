Kim Kardashian was criticized for walking 'terrible' at the Balenciaga show

Kim Kardashian has come under fire after debuting as a Balenciaga model at Paris Fashion Week. It is reported by the Mirror.

Kardashian's gait on the catwalk seemed to viewers "constrained and inhibited" - this is how they reacted when a video from the brand's show appeared on the network.

"She is beautiful but too retarded," wrote one. Another wondered, "Are you okay, Kim? You look so scared." To which the third replied: "The image is beautiful, but the gait is terrible. She walked too stiffly."

Kim Kardashian made her runway debut as a model on July 6 as part of Paris Fashion Week. The reality star took to the catwalk in a floor-length black dress designed by Demna Gvasalia for the Balenciaga couture collection.

Kidman, pictured in the sun colors of Balenciaga in Paris earlier this week, wore a metal-silver floor-length dress, while Lipa wore a neon yellow mini-costume with an elaborate dress.

In addition to Kim Kardashian, Bella Hadid, Naomi Campbell, Dua Lipa, and Nicole Kidman .

In a previous post, The French non-profit organization Renaissance is auctioning recycled outfits from the filming of the second season of Emily in Paris. WWD writes about it.

The most prized pieces included the cream-colored dress and chain-printed jacket worn by actress Philippine Leroy-Bolier on screen. She played the role of the director of the creative agency Sylvie. Her dress and jacket from the shoot are estimated at €400-500.

A Sonia Rykiel dress and Yohji Yamamoto pants by Ashley Park, who plays Mindy Chen, Emily's friend, are priced between €150 and €180.

In total, the Renaissance organization offers 76 lots. The auction will take place on July 7 in the Paris department store Drouot and will be timed to coincide with Fashion Week in the city.

Advertisement

Proceeds from 44 items of clothing, accessories, jewelry, and photographs will go towards funding a design education program.