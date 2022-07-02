Kim Kardashian showed how to wear tight leather pants in the summer

On Monday evening, the paparazzi caught Kim Kardashian on her way to Kris Jenner's Hidden Hills mansion, where she, along with family and friends, celebrated the 38th birthday of her sister Khloe Kardashian .

The 41-year-old founder of SKIMS and skin care line stepped out of a luxury car in tight faux leather skinny pants that accentuated her slender waist.

The revealing outfit completed the top, made from the same material as the trousers, with ties at the back, emphasizing the bare back.

Complementing the superhero look are the helmet glasses that Kim loves the most in her accessories collection and the Balenciaga Hourglass bag.

The Good American founder shared a glimpse of his fun lunchtime time on his Instagram story, which included clips from Kim, Kris, and other family members.

Kim shook her same sexy faux leather pair while the birthday girl Khloe showed off her incredible personality in a short pink latex dress.

Following on her Instagram story, Kim uploaded a clip of herself dancing to Doja Kate's popular hit Kiss Me More as her passionate brother Rob Kardashian entered her frame and made a rare appearance.

He watched his 321 million followers closely in all his black clothes as he painted his body in the clip.

The founder of SKKN grabbed the camera before signing off.

Later in the ceremony, Kris insisted on providing a tipsy toast as he drank Martinez during the Boozy Family Lunch, where he described Khloe as "the queen of our family."

So I know I'm a little ruined. But what I want to say is how much I love you, Khloé Kardashian! ' Swear at Safely's co-founder because her boyfriend Corey Gamble kept her martini down.

"You are a rock star in my sights. You are the ruler of our family. You are the person who sees a half-full glass all the time.