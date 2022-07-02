Megan Fox, in a latex top without underwear and a tight skirt

Although fans of Megan Fox 's image change were perceived ambiguously, and not everyone was delighted with her new hair color, the actress seems to be very pleased with the changes.

The star, who went blonde with pink strands, continues to emphasize her new look in every possible way.

On the eve of Fox filmed in New York in a very bright bow. The star arrived at the concert of her fiancé Colson Baker at Madison Square Garden in New York without a chance to go unnoticed.

Fox appeared in public in a fuchsia outfit: she wore a short latex top without underwear and a tight skirt. The star completed the bow with a small handbag and sandals in the color of her outfit.

And if Megan's fashion choice raises questions among her fans, then they all agree on at least one thing that Fox's figure is flawless. The actress's outfits always emphasize her slender legs, elastic press, and perfect shape.

"The figure is a dream," "Megan is a hot thing," and "The shape is just amazing!" write her fans.

Megan adheres to proper nutrition, loves Japanese cuisine, and prefers fruits to sweets. Her diet contains a lot of fish and seafood, vegetables, nuts, and no junk food.

A healthy lifestyle and gym workout allowed her to return to shape after the third birth quickly. However, it cost her a lot of work.

The couple also recently debuted a matching pink hairstyle that they were still swinging for the after-party after MGK's NYC stop on their tour.

