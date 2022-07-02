Britney Spears and Sam Asghari do not hide their joy couple finally got their 'fairy tale'

In one of the last interviews, the young husband of the singer shared the details of his personal life.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari do not hide their joy in the weeks after the wedding. Sam, 28, admitted in a new interview with Good Morning America that the couple finally got their "fairy tale."

"I have to wear this thing now!" joked the actor, showing the engagement ring. Sam Asghari also noted the long wait for the wedding, referring to Britney's 13-year tutelage. "You know, it's just surreal," the actor told the show's correspondent Will Reeve.

After that, he admitted that the wedding, married life, and moving to a new house really became a fairy tale for the newlyweds, which they had long dreamed of.

According to an insider, Britney Spears was looking for something specific when choosing a house for a "fabulous" life.

The singer wanted to be closer to her sons, who live with her ex-husband Kevin Federline and also to start a new life together with Sam.

Recall that Britney Spears and Sam Asgari got engaged in September 2021, then the actor gave his beloved a diamond ring.

The wedding took place on June 9; the couple chose to celebrate the celebration at home, among friends.

In a previous post, The last couple of weeks turned out to be eventful for Britney Spears and Sam Asgari: soon after the singer was released from the care of her father Jamie, the couple got engaged and had already begun to equip a new family life.

This weekend, celebrities became the "parents" of a Doberman puppy. Photos of the dog appeared on Sam Asgari's Instagram, who arranged a surprise for his fiancee.

Advertisement

"Her name is Portia. She will love you and protect you from all the assholes who want to harm," he said, introducing the new member of the Britney family.