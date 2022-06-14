Kim Kardashian reveals why Pete Davidson turns her on

Recently, Kim Kardashian has more and more opened the veil of her real love story with Pete Davidson . An episode of Hulu's new family reality show, airing June 9, will reveal even more sweet details about their romance.

Like many girls in love, the TV star decided to touch on the topic of sexual relations because the comedian managed to awaken her to life.

Spoiler: obviously, it doesn't take much for a modern style icon to make your heart beat faster. Maybe under all this brilliance and world popularity, there is an absolutely ordinary girl? During her confession, Kim recalled Pete once saying:

"Baby, let's go get some ice cream at Thrifty," and I'm like, "Oh my God, you turn me on so much. At a Rite Aid pharmacy? Thrifty." It was literally one of the best nights of my life."

These are pretty understated claims from a global celebrity who recently spent a night at the Met Gala wearing Marilyn Monroe's iconic "Naked Dress. "We advise you to take note; the Rite Aid pharmacy is a new place for dates.

"Pete is such a good, good person ... He just has the kindest heart, and he always thinks about the little things," the star admits.

A boyfriend can surprise a hottie with a bucket of ice cream and crunchy cookies, a tried-and-true movie-themed snack. Of course, who needs diamonds when you can eat delicious ice cream? Or, in the case of the Kardashians, why not have both?

One can't help but admit that these two are getting cuter and cuter every day, and by the way, Davidson ultimately predicted this future even before their relationship became official. In the same episode, Kardashian recalled the comedian's promises:

"I will rise above you. Just wait. I give you four months, and you will be obsessed," he said.