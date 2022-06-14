Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde choose a house to live together

Reporters Caught Celebrities Looking at the Window of a Real Estate Office.

The relationship between 29-year-old Harry Styles and 39-year-old Olivia Wilde is rapidly developing. They have been dating for a little over a year, but they have the most serious intentions for each other, and the couple is already considering buying a joint home.

On Friday, reporters spotted Harry and Olivia looking at houses on advertising posters in the window of a real estate office in the London area of ​​North Hampstead.

According to Hollywood Life, the lovers support each other in every possible way, and Harry is ready to do anything to make Olivia feel happy after a difficult divorce from her ex-husband Jason Sudeikis, the star of the Ted Lasso series.

Wilde is not only passionate about developing a film career but also brings up two children from her marriage to Sudeikis - eight-year-old Otis and five-year-old Daisy.

Recall that the relationship between the American actress and the British musician began in 2021 on the set of the thriller Don't Worry Darling, directed by Wilde, and Styles played the main role.

The star couple tries not to advertise their personal relationship, but Harry does not hide his love for Olivia, and in a recent interview, he called her a gift.

