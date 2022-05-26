Kim Kardashian confessed her love to Pete Davidson in an unusual way. Perhaps this is how the star hints at their engagement.

Now the star couple, 41-year-old Kim Kardashian and 28-year-old Pete Davidson, are separated by continents: the reality TV star is in Italy, where her older sister Kourtney Kardashian played her third wedding with Travis Barker last weekend, and the comedian stayed in America to film the latest episode of Saturday Night Live (SNL). But Kim found a way to make sure that her lover was always with her.

Before a trip to Europe, Kardashian posted on her account a photo of a fresh manicure with a bright neon pink coating on the ring finger of her right hand; the letter "P" was laid out from rhinestones - the first letter of her boyfriend's name. In fact, this is not a typical coating option for a star since she usually walks with short nails without varnish. Although Kim only left a smiley face in the form of a manicure under the picture, the star's followers immediately regarded this gesture as a declaration of love.

And some even thought that in this way, Kim hints at her and Pete's engagement. So far, the couple and its representatives have not commented on this information.

By the way, at the wedding of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, Kim appeared with a different manicure. Her nails were cut short and covered in soft pink polish. But fans continue to think that Kim and Pete's relationship has reached a new level.