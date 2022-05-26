Henry Cavill published a photo with his beloved. The fan-adored Witcher is not alone.

British handsome actor Henry Cavill shared a rare selfie with girlfriend Natalie Viscuso on social media over the weekend. The star of the TV series The Witcher and the blockbuster Man of Steel poses in the frame with a flirtatious blonde after a joint run in nature.

"Our Durrell Challenge is officially over! We decided to walk it because I was unsettled by nine laps of hell of two weeks of filming action scenes, and my body is just not ready for a 13-kilometer run!" — signed post-39-year-old actor. The Durrell Challenge is a 13 km race that was first held in English Jersey and has become popular around the world.

Recall that the couple confirmed their relationship in May 2021, when Henry posted a photo in which he and Natalie were filmed playing chess. In the caption to the photo, the actor spared no flattering epithets for his girlfriend, calling her his beautiful love.

In a previous post, British actor Henry Cavill arrived in the Spanish capital yesterday to welcome fans of The Witcher on the red carpet at Madrid's Kinépolis cinema. The team's promotional tour of the second season of the hit Netflix show kicked off last week with the world premiere in London, and now Cavill and his colleagues are touring Europe and America. At the Madrid premiere photocall, 38-year-old Cavill looked stunning in a gray Glencheck two-piece suit, emphasizing the elegance of the outfit with a formal matching tie.