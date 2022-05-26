Spectacular images of the Kardashian-Jenner clan at the Italian wedding of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

On May 22, a magnificent open-air wedding ceremony took place in Portofino.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, who officially got married last week in Santa Barbara, arrived in Italy with their families for another wedding celebration. The bride looked gorgeous in a white D&G Alta Moda mini dress. It was made from lace and a satin corset inspired by 1960s Italian underwear. The long veil was hand-embroidered with an image of the Virgin Mary, which mimics the tattoo on the head of Travis Barker, as well as numerous floral designs. Kourtney Kardashian completed the outfit with a pair of translucent tulle gloves and lace pumps. The groom, contrary to tradition, abandoned outrageous outfits and appeared in a classic dark tuxedo.

Keeping up with the bride, 41-year-old Kim Kardashian looked no less spectacular in a black lace dress paired with a gold jeweled cross. For an elegant look, the businesswoman chose to remove her platinum curls upstairs.

Walking Kourtney down the aisle, Kris Jenner wore a stunning 2021 D&G Alta Moda pale pink gown with feathered, flared sleeves that cascaded down and shimmery sequins for a stunning silhouette.

Kendall Jenner looked dainty in a vintage outfit from the Maison's Fall/Winter 1998 collection. The beige silk dress was embellished with floral appliqué and fluttering butterflies. The model's chestnut curls were styled up in a high hairstyle; the image was also complemented by long arrows and a beige lip liner, creating an ombre effect.

Kylie Jenner chose a silvery floral dress with thin black straps. The make-up was in perfect harmony with the star's outfit; plum shadows and dark brown matte lipstick were combined with shades of flowers on the dress. White flower drop earrings with round gold bases completed the striking look.