Kim Kardashian Brought Her Family To Milan To See Her Debut Collection With Dolce & Gabbana, Titled "Ciao, Kim

The Ciao, Kim collection that the SKIMS founder, age 41, and Dolce & Gabbana collaborated on made its debut at the Italian fashion house's show in Milan on Friday. The SKIMS founder's mother, Kris Jenner, sister Khloé Kardashian, and Kim's three oldest children, North, 9, Chicago, 4, and Saint, 6, sat in the front row to watch the show.

North and Chicago sported silver outfits for the important occasion, whereas Saint sported an all-black ensemble for the event. Kim's children wore their best Dolce attire for the occasion.

Chicago wore a long-sleeved black dress like the one that her aunt Khloé wore, which was embellished with a bustier outline covered with jewels. North looked stylish in a metallic silver tank that she wore over a white t-shirt, which she teamed with matching slacks, sophisticated silver sunglasses, and various glittering accessories. North also had a lot of dazzling accessories to go along with her appearance.

Saint went for a more laid-back style by donning a black t-shirt and matching pants, along with a pair of black slides and a gold cross necklace.

During the summer, North was there to cheer on her mother as she made her debut on the runway, modeling Balenciaga's 51st Couture Collection presentation during Paris Couture Fashion Week. North was also there to show her support for her.

North made an appearance at the event displaying the grunge aesthetic that has become her trademark. She wore chunky steel-toe Hardcrocs by Balenciaga together with a ripped Balenciaga Speed Hunters hoodie, tattered denim trousers worn over sweatpants, and Balenciaga's hefty hard cross. In addition, she wore two hefty necklaces; one spelled out her name and was one of her accessories.

At the beginning of this year, the aspiring fashionista was in charge of styling all her siblings for an appearance in the March issue of Vogue alongside their mother. Kim's former partner Kanye West is the father of her children, North and Chicago, and her sons Saint and Psalm, who are three years old.