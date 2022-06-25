Khloe Kardashian has a mysterious boyfriend that Kim introduced her to

Positive changes are coming in the personal life of a businesswoman. Khloe Kardashian again intrigued fans. It seems that the heart of a 37-year-old girl is not free.

After a rocky breakup with Tristan Thompson , Khloe got back into action and started dating a mystery man rumored to have been introduced to her by her sister, Kim Kardashian.

The girl's relationship with her new boyfriend develops gradually: the couple constantly texts and communicates via video link. Nevertheless, Khloe is in no hurry to publicly talk about who her chosen one is.

According to insiders, the Kardashian star family supports Khloe in her search for love.

Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie, Kendall Jenner, and other members of the family are positive about her desire to get rid of loneliness and are happy to see Khloe blossoming again, loved and surrounded by attention.

Recall that Khloe Kardashian has been in a relationship with basketball player Tristan Thompson since 2016. After a high-profile breakup, former lovers continue to communicate and raise their four-year-old daughter, True.

The Good American founder angered his family when talking about the catastrophic breakup, which was also aired on the last episode of Kardashians.

"It's not easy, but I think it's a form of therapy for me simultaneously," he said. And I like to see how the rest of my family responds to things.

Those little things mean a lot to me, and I like to see how the whole family gathers around each other, not just about the situation but in any situation which is difficult for us.

Earlier, Khloe denied social media rumors of dating another NBA player after Tristan Thompson. Respond to claims made from fan accounts.

Advertisement

Khloe and Tristan broke up when the reality TV star caught her cheating several times. In the last episode of The Kardashians, Khloe said that she had to relive the moment when she found out that her then boyfriend, Tristan, had cheated on her and even had a child with Maralee Nichols.