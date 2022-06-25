Trending

Porsha Williams Makes Fans' Day With Amazing Paris Photos

Jun 25, 2022
Credit: BET

Porsha Williams made her fans' day with a bunch of amazing pics taken from Paris. Check them out below.

Someone said: 'Slide 2… The background is everything. Perfect shot!,' and another follower posted this: 'If u want good soul food while in Persia , go to Mama Jackson.'

One follower said: 'One thing about Porsha is that Pilar is never far when she travels!!! She’s always by her side!!' and a commenter posted: 'The jalapeño yellowtail sashimi is my favorite but you know you didn’t have to go to France to get it. They got that at Kona.'

Another commenter posted this: 'My favorite housewives- I don’t even bother with that show anymore since you left. Keep up the faith Bella.'

A commenter posted this message: 'It's been a long road, but I've watched you grow and fight for respect and happiness and it's wonderful to see you've found it. happy bday queen.'

One other follower said: 'I can honestly say these are genuine smiles. I've always loved you Porsha. I wish you nothing but happiness.'

Someone else said: 'So love that you are living your best life porsha. You are my boo sis. Love you.'

A fan said: 'It just bring me to tears seeing how happy you finally are @porsha4real you both look so happy.. Have all the fun you possibly can sus .'

Porsha Williams  makes her fans and followers happy with a video featuring her fantastic daughter, PJ. Check out the clip here.

'The sweetest Love No wig, No makeup nothing but pure love for her mommy! She often calls me a superhero and only if she knew how I try to live up to all she sees & feels. It’s the unconditional love for me @pilarjhena,' Porsha said.

