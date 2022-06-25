Shakira looks downcast after photos of her husband surfaced in the media

Singer Shakira hit the lens of photographers for the first time since her husband Gerard Pique was photographed with an unknown woman at a party in Stockholm and looked depressed. Writes about it DailyMail.

In the paparazzi photos, Shakira, driving her car, gives the impression that she is upset.

Last week, Swedish TV presenter and blogger Katrin Zhitomirska posted a photo from a party on her social networks, in which Piquet was captured with an unknown girl.

As the TV presenter wrote, in this way, she decided to take revenge on the football player because she was offended by him for refusing to say hello to her son, a big fan of Piqué. The photo went viral, but Gerard's companion has not yet been identified.

Singer Shakira and Barcelona defender Gerard Piqué announced their split last month.

Gerard and Shakira met in 2010 when they made a video for their famous World Cup song Waka Waka in South Africa.

The couple never married but lived together for more than a decade, during which time they met nine-year-old Malan and seven-year-old Sasha.

"For the good of our children, which is our number one priority, we ask you to respect their privacy. Thank you for your understanding. "

Shortly before the announcement, Shakira explained why she had been spotted in an ambulance in Barcelona and revealed that her elderly father, William Mebarak Chadid, had fallen.

Apart from all, He thanked the fans for their support messages and said at the end: "Please send all your best wishes for her and thank you for your love and support as always."

Advertisement

In recent weeks, the Colombian singer has been busy promoting her upcoming series, Dancing with Myself, in which she will be seen as a judge alongside Nick Jones and Lisa Koshy.