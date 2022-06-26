Khloe Kardashian exposed her abs pumped in the gym

37-year-old Khloe Kardashian , with enviable regularity, first posts photos from the gym to her personal account and then shows the result of her work there pictures in a bikini, emphasizing her perfect body.

The last time the star of the reality show " Keeping up with the Kardashians " shared with followers a video shot in a mirror image, where she is dressed in a bright orange swimsuit with a one-shoulder top and a thong that leaves little room for the imagination.

With this video, Khloe announced the launch of a new line of Always Fits swimsuits from her own Good American brand.

Fans, of course, are delighted with the new collection, in which the dimensional grid has expanded, and clothes for relaxing on the beach have appeared, but still, they can't stop admiring the flat stomach, pumped press, slender legs, and elastic buttocks of the Kardashians.

The Good American founder then shared another message of positivity on Tuesday, saying: 'You have to sit down and really think about how blessed you are, seriously. Be thankful every day. '

Last week, the mother of one denied rumors that she was involved with 'another NBA player.'

'Definitely not true !!!' Khloe wrote on social media: 'I don't see a soul. I'm happy to be focusing on my daughter and myself for a while. "

But it seems that Khloe may be in the early stages of her new romance before giving anything away.

If things go well, this will be Khloe's first major relationship since ending things with Tristan, with whom she was spotted attending her daughter True's dance over the weekend.

Khloé and Tristan's relationship ended amicably in December 2021 when they were accused of having a child with another woman, Maralee Nichols.

Advertisement

The 31-year-old NBA player later admitted to having sex with Nicholas before admitting in January that a paternity test showed he was the father of her child.