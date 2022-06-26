Kandi Burruss Addresses Being A Better Friend

Kandi Burruss is addressing being a better friend and you can check out the clip that she posted on her social media account below.

'These two had the nerve to lecture me about how to be a better friend… I can’t…Yall gotta watch the new episode of #RHOA tomorrow!' Kandi said.

Someone said: 'I swear Sheree continues to ride for the wrong team. And she's one of those women who holds her friends accountable than the man who actually let her down.'

A commenter posted this: 'Kandi a Taurus we are the loyal people and we do not give into bs just keep pushin.'

One other follower said: 'The fact that she letting this man play in here face is given me the chuckles.'

A commenter said: 'They want you to be a friend all while talking about you in every scene that you’re not in.'

Kandi Burruss has a new 'Speak on It' episode out on YouTube. Check out the announcement that she made for her fans and followers.

'My boy @thedjaone is sitting in for me on #SpeakOnIt! We’re going live on my Youtube page at 9 pm after the new episode of #RHOA!' Kandi captioned her post.

Someone said: 'This was so much fun!! Thanks for always having come show out!!' and a commenter saiad: 'Why is your comments section infested with Spam...Leave Kandi alone.... I also don't understand why Marlo is mean to you,is she doing this for Nene.'

Kandi Burruss is praising Jussie Smollett via her IG account. Check out the message that she shared on her social media account.

'Today @bboybluesthefilm is available to watch on @betplus!!!!! The movie is soooooo good! @jussiesmollett did an amazing job directing! The cast did a great job as well. Jussie & my girl @monascottyoung are producers on the movie. Tune in!' Kandi captioned her post.