Kenya Moore Looks Gorgeous In This Yellow Dress

Kenya Moore is looking amazing in this yellow dress. Check out the post that she shared on her social media account.

'Thanks @wendyshow for reuniting me and @michaelrapaport he’s really harmless! Watch the #RHOA this Sunday on @bravotv at 8/7pm,' Kenya said.

Someone said: 'I loved you on the show this morning,' and a fan posted this: 'The queen has spoken I’m on icon and not an ex-con fact-check #sotrue.'

A commenter posted this: 'I was literally on the floor the whole interview. You are definitely the #ShadeAssassin Your Royal Twirlness.'

Someone else said: 'You read him for filth!!! He got no choice but to act right!! you look beautiful Kenya!' and a commenter posted this: 'Ageless black beauty !!! Forever my beauty queen.'

A follower said: 'Kenyaaaaa!! You were amazing chatting with Rapp and you looked spectacular,' and commenter posted this: 'At this point your a iconic Wendy show guest the season don’t start till you sit on the purple couch.'

Someone else said: 'Iconic. Kudos to showing up for growth and shifting perspective. happy you are thriving through joy and not projecting your hurt but alchemizing it into love for yourself and Brooklyn. @kenya.'

In other recent news, Kenya Moore is really proud of her products and she is showing them off to her fans and followers on social media. Here's the message that she shared.

'Check us out @cvspharmacy today! @kenyamoorehair is flying off the shelves. Our products get your hair healthy, strong so it doesn’t break off. You can see the results in the inches you gain! New products zoning soon!' Kenya wrote.

She also posted these hashtags: '#kenyamoore #kenyamoorehair #hair #healthyhair #hairgrowth #goidhaircareproducts #damagedhair #celebrityhair #blackhistorymonth #blackowned.'

Stay tuned for more news and make sure to keep your eyes on Kenya's IG profile.