Tamar Braxton Shows Off Her Beach Body And Fans Are Drooling

Tamar Braxton just showed off her beach body and her fans and followers are drooling. Check out the post that she shared on her social media account.

Someone said: 'Chillin on the beach #IAmALittleJealous Lol... But you enjoy yourself and get your vacay on.'

Another follower posted this: 'Have charcoal take you some pictures we need to see the full swimsuit ma’am,' and a fan said: 'You look stunning Tay. Check out @karma7.co for more bikinis that would look amazing on you.'

A fan said: ' I can’t wait to see you in Nashville on June 4th.. AHHH SO EXCITED! You are everything darling!'

A follower posted this: 'Damn i miss all of that in Detroit, when are you coming back.'

Tamar Braxton has the most epic announcement for her fans and followers. Check out what she posted below.

'Omg my team texted me this morning!! Everyone can’t WAIT!! This is going to be epic and maybe @normankgyamfi will let me sing my new song, but even not, a SPECIAL surprise for everyone who comes!’ #seeyasoon,' Tamar said.

A commenter psoted this: 'I got my grandma tickets a couple of weeks ago….she’s been talking my ear off about it since lol.'

Someone else said: 'All I know is the people need the music neowwwww miss mamas!! We done waited long enough,' and a commenter posted this: 'Not to much on you though, but i need new music my ears are craving new Tamar music.'

Tamar Braxton has her fans laughing with the latest message that she shared on her Twitter account.

I have to go read at my baby school and the child tells me to dress like ima bout to go onstage. 🤦🏽‍♀️I think he set me up to sing a selection. I promise it ain’t gone be no hot sugar performance today for these 3rd grade children. They are getting the sweat suit ministry & a book🤸🏾‍♂️ — Tamar Estine✨ (@TamarBraxtonHer) May 13, 2022

Advertisement

Stay tuned for more news.