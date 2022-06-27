Kenya Moore's Fans Are Addressing The Newest RHOA Season Via Social Media

Kenya Moore shared a gorgeous photo on her social media account and she is getting all kinds of comments from her fans and followers about RHOA. Check out the post below.

'#MotivationalMonday Every day you wake up is another day to create your legacy. What do you want to leave behind? How do you want to be remembered? Who did you help along the way? What do you want people to say about you? Live your legacy every day. @Kenya,' Kenya said.

Someone said: 'I'd like a change, can you give me a hint?' and a commenter said: 'Kenya, please have someone look at the lump you have on your throat x @kenya.'

A commenter posted this: 'Loving Kenya even more this season. Not gonna lie, when she checked Marlo bout her glam makeup when sick for Sheree Day, I had to fan myself and give Marlo (aka my tv) the up and down look.'

Kenya Moore looks amazing in her green dress, and fans are here for it. Check out the latest reports below.

'I loved the display of sisterhood you displayed for Drew on last nights episode. Loved it,' someone said.

A follower posted this: 'Girl I used the hair products you gave me Saturday!!! Loving the results. Thank you for your guidance and being a gem.'

Someone said: 'I wish someone had stood up for you back then with Marc, like you did with Drew. Who knows, maybe some sense would've knocked in on Marc. But instead people cheered for him when emotionally abusing you.'

Kenya Moore is looking amazing in this yellow dress. Check out the post that she shared on her social media account.

'Thanks @wendyshow for reuniting me and @michaelrapaport he’s really harmless! Watch the #RHOA this Sunday on @bravotv at 8/7pm,' Kenya said.