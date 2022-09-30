Kate Hudson Admitted She Cried When Her Son Ryder Left For College

Kate Hudson has said that even a month after her son Ryder left for college, she still has trouble holding back the tears. The actress, 43, told Access Hollywood on Wednesday that the moment was difficult to discuss because her daughter had just turned 18.

I'll be perfectly well, and then it'll hit me that he's not here, and I'll burst into tears. However, he finds great enjoyment in it. The star of Almost Famous went on to say; He had arrived in the big metropolis. He's all set. This fills me with ecstatic anticipation. His prospects in life fill me with hope.

Despite her feelings, Hudson expressed her gratitude by saying, "When you see your kids prospering and feeling comfortable in their skin, that's all I can ask for." Hudson and her ex-husband, Chris Robinson, went to Ryder's high school graduation in June.

Today is a beautiful day for our family, she wrote in a caption for an Instagram post honoring the event. But, of course, you tell your kids things like, "Hey, one day it will be 2022, and you'll graduate from high school!" about this day when they are little. In any case, here we are.

Hudson wrote to her eldest kid, calling him an outstanding young man and adding, You bring so much to everyone's lives. You are one of a kind because you are loving, generous, patient, funny, and kind.

In one set of images, the grad wears a green cap and gown and appears to be beaming with happiness. Hudson's ex-boyfriend Matt Bellamy and his fiancee Danny Fujikawa are the parents of his younger brothers Bingham, 11, and Rani, 3.

Five months after Hudson joked that Ryder's "life and duty" were out of her hands on the occasion of his 18th birthday, Ryder graduated from high school.

In 2021, her son began dating Leslie Mann's daughter Iris, although the Fabletics co-creator has yet to discuss his college choice.