Dating Speculations Between Dua Lipa And Trevor Noah Began Circulating

Dua Lipa and Trevor Noah were spotted on a romantic dinner date in New York City on Wednesday, sparking dating suspicions between the two stars.

Pictures obtained by Daily Mail show the 27-year-old singer-songwriter and the 38-year-old comedian enjoying a romantic dinner together at Miss Lily's, a Jamaican restaurant in the East Village.

An eyewitness said they were seated in a private area of the restaurant, away from the noise of the other diners. However, during lunch, they sat very close to each other, making it plain that they were into each other.

The source also claimed that the couple departed together and walked, stopping several times for lengthy embraces and even kisses.

Pictures from their date show the couple seated next to one other at the restaurant and then going for a walk together afterward. Noah appeared to kiss Lipa on the cheek as they strolled hand in hand and had a passionate conversation.

The London-born singer kept her long, dark hair down and straight, paired with a black leather jacket, baggy blue jeans, leopard-print kitten heels, and minimum makeup.

The South African dressed like his date, opting for an olive green jacket and baggy black pants. When asked for comment, celebrity representatives did not immediately return to Page Six.

Anwar Hadid, the younger brother of Gigi and Bella Hadid, is 23 years old, and he was the final public partner for Lipa, who is also 23. They broke up in December of 2021, after dating for over two years.

A source close to the couple told People that Dua and Anwar were taking a break from their romance at the time. However, they are finally beginning to understand the situation.

But the two lovers never officially resumed their affair. As of this past May, Noah has been single again. Since 2020, the talk show host has been dating 42-year-old actress Minka Kelly.

An insider confirmed to People that Minka was officially single and said the actress handled the breakup with grace.