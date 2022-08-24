Kat Hernandez Will Not Be Appearing In Euphoria's Season 3 Announces Actor Barbie Ferreria

The first 2 seasons o HBO Max's Euphoria quickly made the teen drama one of the most watched and loved shows on any streaming service and hence the green light for season 3 was coming without a shadow of a doubt.

Although there is currently no word on when the 3rd season of the show will be dropping and what storylines it will be following, new information reaches the general public through various sources every now and then, and the most recent news that has been released is that the character of Kat will not be returning to Euphoria in season 3, as Kat actor Barbie Ferreria took to her Instagram to reveal that she will not be returning to the character.

The actress made a post on her Instagram stories showing some fan art depicting the character and wrote an emotional caption alongside it which read as follows:

"After four years of getting to embody the most special and enigmatic character Kat, I'm having to say a very teary eyed goodbye. I hope many of you could see yourself in her like I did, and that she brought you joy to see her journey into the character she is today. I put all my care and love into her and I hope you guys could feel it. Love you Katherine Hernandez."

So, it seems that fans have seen the last of Kat. How will the show explain her absence is not exactly a hard question for a teen drama as they can say something as simple as she changed schools or moved towns.

The departure of Kat was kind of seen coming as the character did not have much to do in the 2nd season except provide reactions to the stories unfolding around her.

However, it is unfortunate to see that a beloved character like Kat will be let go without proper closure. The reason for Barbie's sudden departure has not been disclosed yet.

Euphoria season 3 is not expected to release anytime sooner than 2024 and after the drama-filled season finale of season 2, fans cannot wait.