Zendaya Shared Her Thoughts Immediately Following Her Epic Emmy Win For Euphoria

The night of the Emmys turned out to be an amazing night for Zendaya as she won the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her portrayal of Rue in the incredibly popular HBO Max series, Euphoria . This is the second time that Zendaya has won this award and for the portrayal of the same role and this makes Zendaya the youngest actress to have had this honor twice and the first African American actress to do so as well. Needless to say, this was an incredibly special night for the highly successful young actress and with her mind surely racing with thoughts, Extra decided to pick her brains in a brief interview following the win.

Zendaya began, “I feel really happy. I feel really lucky and grateful. It’s so special to be acknowledged by peers for something that you worked really hard on, that you’re proud of.”

She further talked about her character Rue the portrayal of whom has earned Zendaya both her Emmys, saying, “She symbolizes, I think, not just myself, but pieces of Sam [Levinson], our writer, creator, and director. Addiction is close to his heart. He’s been clean since he was 19 years old, so he put so much of his pain and vulnerability into Rue and I get to share that with him. I’m so, so, so grateful for that, but to represent so many people that have the same story.”

She further added, “The thought or the idea that I could be a part of someone’s healing or help people be seen in that journey, it means the whole world to me. That’s why we do any of this. It gives purpose.”

At 26 years old, Zendaya is setting the standard for what young people can accomplish as she is checking off wins from her list left and right.

Zendaya received a huge round of applause at her win, no doubt well-deserved as a crowd full of legends showed their respect to the young actress.