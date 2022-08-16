Zendaya Wants Season 3 Of Euphoria To Focus On Rue's Life Outside Of High School

In a matter of just 2 seasons, HBO Max's teen drama Euphoria has become a powerhouse and a giant in the world of TV series. Season 2 of the show, which ended on the 27th of February this year, brought in a whopping viewership of 2.4 million. It was no question that the show was going to be renewed for a 3rd season, the question was just how much excruciating wait will the fans of the show have to go through, as season 2 of the show ended on notes that left plenty to be explored in season 3.

Almost all the characters on the show have plenty of potential going forward and fans are excited to see where the storylines of all of them lead in season 3.

One particular character and possibly the most popular character of the show is Rue, played by Zendaya . Rue has so far been seen struggling with drug usage in the show but now it seems that her character will be experimenting with sobriety for a while, and actor Zendaya has expressed that she is very interested to see where this decision will be taking Rue. Zendaya has also expressed that she wants season 3 of the show to explore Rue's and other characters' lives outside of their beloved high school.

Zendaya's exact comments on her expectations from season 3 while speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, were as follows:

"I want to see what Rue looks like in her sobriety journey, how chaotic that might look. But also with all the characters, in the sense where they're trying to figure out what to do with their lives when high school is over and what kind of people they want to be. What was special about this season was that we got to dive into [the other characters] in a much deeper sense. I think we can do that again with the third season. There's so much talent, you want to make sure everybody has the chance to have that."

However, as excited Zendaya is and as are her fans, odds are Euphoria's season 3 might not be hitting HBO Max before 2024. However, with such a high demand for the show, one can't know for sure. Fans are keeping their fingers crossed.