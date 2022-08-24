Jason Momoa Talks About The 10 Year Plan For DCEU

The DCEU has been struggling for several years now and there has been significant criticism thrown toward Warner Brothers by the fans for its current state. However, now there are some new sheriffs in town as Warner Brothers recently completed its merger with Discovery and the resulting company is known as Warner Brothers Discovery. The new management is making a lot of changes and the first order of business that they seem to have picked up is getting the DCEU back on track. The new CEO of the company, David Zaslav has revealed that they are making a 10-year plan for the DCEU that is inspired by Marvel's formula.

As a result of this new management and their new plans, many changes are being put into effect. The most prominent example is that a much-awaited Batgirl movie which was to be released on HBO Max has been canceled indefinitely. In a similar fashion, Jason Momoa 's Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom, the sequel to the 2018 film has been pushed forward in its release date. This is the second time that the movie has been pushed forward in terms of the release date. It was first slated to be released in December of this year, then it was scheduled to be released in March of next year and now its release date has been moved to Christmas of 2023.

Jason Momoa is not too worried though. When asked about the 10-year plan that David Zaslav is coming up with his response was as nonchalant as it can get.

“That’s an interesting question. I just trust in them to make the right decisions, and I gotta stay in my lane.”

Understandably, Jason does not have much to be worried about. Aquaman is the most successful character in the DCEU so far and will without a doubt play a pivotal role in whatever plan the new management comes up with.

Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom is set to be released on the 25th of December 2023.