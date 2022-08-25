In A Statement, Barbie Ferreira Said She Would Not Be Joining Euphoria Again

On Wednesday, Barbie Ferreira made the announcement that she would not be reprising her role as the famous Kat Hernandez in "Euphoria" for Season 3.

The actress, 25, wrote in an emotive Instagram Story post, "I'm having to say a very teary farewell after four years of getting to portray the most special and mysterious character Kat. I hoped that many of you could identify with her, as I did, and that watching her develop into the person she is today made you happy.

She ended the statement by informing fans that her character, a plus-size high school student seeking to find her identity, received all of her "care and love."

Along with the information, the model uploaded a sketch that co-star Hunter Schafer, who portrays Jules Vaughn on the program, did of her character's cam-girl alter persona.

Numerous viewers of the popular HBO series expressed their sorrow in response to Ferreira's most recent Instagram post after learning of her departure.

One supporter wrote, "BARBIE PLSSS NOOO KAT WAS SO AMAZING SHE DESERVED BETTER, AND U DID TOO:(."

Another exclaimed, "Don't go, gurl [sic], we love you the mostest!!!!" Given how Ferreira's character seemed to be neglected during Season 2 of the show, some people were less stunned by the revelation.

"I realize that it was probably a difficult choice, but it feels so poisonous. One supporter said, "I'm delighted you left. You are a brilliant actor and deserve to be treated correctly. You have a tonne of incredible initiatives in store."

After accusations surfaced that Ferreira and the program's producer, Sam Levinson, had an argument on the set, the model's character was apparently deleted from some episodes of the show.

We're sorry to learn that Kat will permanently turn off her webcam, regardless of the justification.