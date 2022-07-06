Kardashian starred with styling from the 80s and in a metallic swimsuit

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian was appeared in the new Skims advertising campaign. The corresponding comments appeared on the Telegram channel.

Kim Kardashian has posted a new video on her personal blog, filmed for her own brand of underwear and swimwear, Skims.

The reality TV star personally took part in the advertising campaign, appearing in the frame in a metallic swimsuit, with styling from the 80s and blue shadows.

The swimsuit that Kim Kardashian tried on is sold on the official website of the brand for $96.

In a previous post, Fans of Kim Kardashian believed her children would need "therapy."

Fans of the Kardashian family are outraged that Kim regularly photoshops photos with children and believe that in the future, they will need "therapy." The Daily Mail writes about it.

Kim Kardashian sparked outrage on social media after finally admitting she attached her niece True's face to another niece, Stormi's body, in a series of Disneyland snaps because it "fitted the aesthetic" of her social media feed.

Kim Kardashian posted the ill-fated snaps on December 31, and fans were quick to accuse her of being photoshopped because Stormi was seen wearing a similar outfit in a TikTok video previously posted by Kylie Jenner.

The scandal picked up steam in early January when Khloe Kardashian admitted that visiting Disneyland on April 12 was her daughter True's first visit to an amusement park.

The other day, Kim finally admitted that she used Photoshop to make the pictures "perfectly fit under her feed" on the social network.

The reality star's followers were outraged and erupted in a flurry of negative comments. “The amount of therapy these poor kids will need breaks my heart,” wrote one fan. “It's kind of unhealthy. Poor kids are interchangeable,” said another subscriber.