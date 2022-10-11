Kaley Cuoco Is Expecting Her First Child And Claims She’s Beyond Blessed And Grateful As She Announces It On Instagram

Just like regular people, celebrities have little moments of euphoria in their lives that they love to share with their fans. Kaley Cuoco recently announced her first pregnancy with her fans and they can’t help but be extremely happy for her.

Kaley Cuoco is expecting her first child with her partner Tom Pelphrey. The gender of the child has been revealed to be a girl and Kaley has told her fans that she feels beyond blessed and excited to meet her new baby girl next year.

The pregnancy announcement has come just five months after the couple originally revealed that they were dating. The revelation of the pregnancy came after Kaley posted a series of photos on her Instagram including one in which she held up multiple pregnancy tests. The caption of the photos was, “💕Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023💕 beyond blessed and over the moon… I 💓you @tommypelphrey !!!”

Other pictures in the series included Kaley displaying baby clothes and mugs with her partner Tom. Kaley has been married two times before, first to American tennis player Ryan Sweeting. The couple divorced in 2016.

Kaley also married Karl Cook but the couple divorced in 2021 after three years of marriage. In an interview in April of this year, Kaley mentioned that while she would not like to be married again, she was looking for a long relationship.

The news of Kaley’s pregnancy made her fans extremely happy. Kaley has been best known for her role as ‘Penny’ on the popular show “The Big Bang Theory” which ran on all the major streaming platforms and continues to run on newer platforms. Kaley’s pregnancy post was filled with comments from people congratulating her for her pregnancy and everything that was going right in her life. Kaley’s news touched the hearts of many fans around her and they couldn’t help but coo over the expectation of a new addition to the family. Fans are extremely excited to meet the new baby and wish Kaley and her partner Tom the best.