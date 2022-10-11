New Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Footage Shows More Clips From T'Challa's Funeral

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is only a month away now and more and more promotional material is being released giving fans more and more glimpses and teases. The latest footage to be released was included in the middle of some behind-the-scenes discussions with the entire cast and the director of the film.

The footage shows just how grandiose the funeral of T'challa will be in the film as dancers in white dressing are shown and someone, presumably the character of Shuri or Queen Ramonda, is seen carrying the helmet of the Black Panther costume that was synonymous with T'Challa's rendition of the superhero.

Black Panther: Wakanda forever had a difficult choice to deal with after the passing of Chadwick Boseman, who previously played T'Challa AKA Black Panther. The choice was whether or not to recast the character. Under normal circumstances recasting would be the logical route but in the case of Chadwick Boseman, he embodied T'Challa in a way that few others could have and fans associated the character exclusively with the actor. Other examples of this phenomenon is Robert Downey Jr.'s Iron Man, Hugh Jackman's Wolverine and Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool.

Hence, Marvel decided to parallel Chadwick's death in the real world with T'Challa's death in the movie, showing that the character goes to rest with Chadwick.

The cast members in the video talk about how creating a funeral for Chadwick's character helped them process through a lot emotions that they experienced upon the death of Chadwick in real life.

Chadwick was the heart and soul of the Black Panther franchise in many ways. He was not just an actor but he was also known for being heavily involved in the creative side of the film making process and being an all around leader figure to the entire cast.

Director Ryan Coogler has made it clear that with the upcoming sequel, their entire aim was to make a film that Chadwick Boseman would be proud of and the cast seems confident that they will accomplish that.