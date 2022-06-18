Juror Lets The World Know Why Amber Heard Lost Her Recent Trial

The Amber Heard and Johnny Depp case has taken the world up by a storm. Although the case has concluded, the world is still whispering about it and processing it. The case of Amber Heard and Johnny Depp focused on their very messy relationship. Johnny Depp sued Amber Heard for defamation and Amber Heard sued Johnny Depp for false allegations.

Although Heard's statements online claim that the vote of the people had a lot to do with her loss in the case, a recent interview with anonymous Juror spilled all the details. In the anonymous interview to Good Morning America, the juror claimed that Heard changed facial expressions way too quickly in court. He stated that she didn't look natural and seemed "ice cold".

He stated that one of the reasons she had lost was because her testimony did not seem real. The jury had observed Heard's ability to switch her emotions in a millisecond and this was suspicious to them. Heard was said to be seen crying at one point but then turning expressionless in the next point which struck the court as odd. In comparison to her, Depp's testimony was more realistic and genuine.

After her loss from the court, Heard has been seen saying that she still has a lot of love for Depp and has no bad feelings towards him. Heard is still claiming that although Depp denies ever hitting her, this was simply incorrect as he had hit her.

Because of the implications of the trial, the judge has decided that the names of the seven jurors involved would be hidden for at least a year. This is to ensure their safety. The juror also states that Heard's team did a terrible job with the trial and had given her all the wrong advice such as looking directly at the jury while answering questions.

Apart from the emotional aspect, the juror went on to say that there were inconsistencies in Heard's stories about the makeup she had used to cover up her alleged bruising. The juror made a clear statement that social media had nothing to do with the trial. The decision had been made by the court itself with the evidence provided and observed.