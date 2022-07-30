Joelle Joanie Siwa Says Candace Cameron Bure Didn’t Share All The Details Of Their Phone Conversation And Fans Are Shocked

Joelle Joanie Siwa is an American dancer who’s been known for her cute style and even cuter songs. She was first discovered on the popular show “Dance Moms” with her mother Jessalynn Siwa. She’s also a YouTuber and has gained a lot of followers due to her hyper personality and fun videos.

Joelle Joanie has been in the spotlight as she recently made a TikTok video, calling out Candace Cameron Bure for being the rudest celebrity she ever met. This created a lot of havoc on the internet as fans reacted with shock at her allegations against the actress from the popular show “Full House”.

Joelle Joanie Siwa recalled the incident which made her think of Candace in such negative light. She mentioned that at an afterparty Candace refused to take a picture with Joelle Joanie Siwa when she was younger but had agreed to take pictures with other children.

Joelle Joanie Siwa says that the whole situation had made her very upset. She also said that it was probably one of the moments from her childhood that had stuck with her even till now. However, the two had a phone call recently which Joelle Joanie Siwa says was positive. She said that Candace had apologized and they were now on good terms.

Candace had put up a video after Joelle Joanie Siwa’s TikTok saying that she had reached out to Joelle Joanie Siwa to find out why she had called her rude. However, while she had made that video to apologize, she did not mention that she had taken pictures with other kids. She also thought that the incident had happened on a red carpet where it would understand that a celebrity was busy.

Candace has also said that she feels bad for how she treated Joelle Joanie Siwa but also feels bad for how to hurt her mother must have been. Joelle Joanie Siwa is known for taking care of her younger audience. She was in an interview during which two young girls had approached her for pictures and she had excitedly said yes and complimented one of their shirts.

Fans were shocked to find out that all of this drama had happened. Joelle Joanie Siwa is a sweet person so fans knew she must have been hurt.