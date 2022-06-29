Candace Cameron Bure and Valery Bure celebrated their 26th wedding anniversary

Candace Cameron Bure and her husband Valery Bure are celebrating another year of married life in love!

The couple marked their 26th year of marriage by escaping to the warm waters of Miami, Florida, with their two sons, Lev, 22, and Maxim, 20. Photos from their family vacation were posted on June 24, with the first showing Candace's toned physique in an emerald green bikini.

In the adorable shot, Candace lounges on a surfboard as her husband, 48, balances on one behind her and leans down, pretending to bite off her shoulder.

"He can take a bite out of me any day," she captioned the post. "Val and I celebrated our 26th wedding anniversary… our boys did what we love most together; having fun in the sun... Miami baby. we love you."

The following family vacation photos show Candice kayaking with her family and even give fans a chance to see the former hockey star kiss her wife on the cheek.

In another photo, Candice, in a beautiful creamy floral print dress, stood proudly next to her husband, who was dressed in white pants and a blue button-down shirt.

The star of the sitcom "Full House" and Valery has been married since June 22, 1996; they also have a 23-year-old daughter named Natasha.

Over the years, Candice has been open about the secret to a strong and happy marriage to Valerie, including in a sentimental Instagram post commemorating their 25th wedding anniversary.

I get asked a lot about family advice. What's the mystery? Lord knows I will never write a book about this because we are still learning every year. Sex. Laugh. Patience.

A lot of patience. Love," Candace explained thoughtfully. "No marriage is perfect. No one. And certainly not ours. But through hardships, ups, and downs, God has blessed us tremendously with guidance and perseverance.

I believe that God is the secret sauce. I love this man more today than the day we got married."