Jennifer Lopez Affleck Is Seen Standing On The Platform Of The Louvre In Paris With Stylish Open-Toed Shoes

The honeymoon of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez is still going strong in Paris. Recently, the newlyweds entered the Louvre while holding hands.

The singer wore tinted aviator spectacles that were popular in the 1920s and 1930s, a Dior sweatshirt with flowery embroidery, and a pair of flared trousers, which are extremely typical among local tourists.

So naturally, J. Lo wouldn’t be J. Lo if she didn’t use a Hermès Birkin bag, this time in mint green crocodile. And while Lopez wore pink velvet shoes by Dolce & Gabbana with a sky-high platform and a peep toe, Affleck wore a pair of cozy Golden Goose sneakers.

Lopez has already worn these shoes, most recently at The Strippers New York premiere in 2019.

We don’t know how cozy it was for Jennifer to consider the greatest works of art in such footwear. The newlyweds appeared relaxed in any case.

Who knows, maybe a shoe with such a high platform, frequently associated with nighttime wear, is perfect for going to museums. At the very least, Lopez stood apart from the crowd that inevitably gathers in front of the Mona Lisa by Leonardo Da Vinci.

The actor-producer-singer, who recently turned 53, is undoubtedly accustomed to the look. You can see that Lopez has a large assortment of platform espadrilles and chunky heeled shoes in an Instagram photo from May that was taken in her closet:

Lopez is frequently complimented for having a flawless face and a toned figure, but I’d love to know what ankle, knee, and calf workouts Lopez does to be able to walk for even an hour in her clothes without stumbling.

Every. Single. Place. She stalked the Parisian streets in a flowing dress and ballet flats, resembling a classic movie actress. Because cobblestones, which look wonderful in pictures but are essentially hard to walk on in heels, are a common paving material in European cities.