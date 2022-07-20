Jennifer Lopez Shared A Bed Photo On Her Social Media Accounts The Day She Wed Ben Affleck In A Las Vegas Evening Wedding Ceremony

Mrs. Affleck displays her new jewelry with joy!. The 52-year-old celebrity appeared fresh and adorable; J. Lo removed any cosmetics or hairstyles, leaving only a grin and a simple engagement ring as accessories.

The 52-year-old Lopez described their modest wedding, which she dubbed "the finest night of my life," in a letter to her followers.

Affleck, 49, simply pulled one of his suits out of his wardrobe instead of going out and purchasing a special garment for the occasion. In a little chapel, we exchanged our vows.

We exchanged rings that we will wear for the rest of our lives and said our own vows in a modest chapel, Lopez said. Lopez Selected Two Outfits for the occasion: a simple wedding dress "from one of her previous flicks" and a white lace wedding with open shoulders and long sleeves from Zuhair Murad.

"Those who asserted that "all you need is love" were correct. We have five great children in our wonderful new family, and we have never had more to look forward to in life, for which we are incredibly grateful, Lopez said.

Affleck is the father of Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel,4, while Jennifer is raising the twins Emma and Max, who are 14 years old.

By the way, J. Lo will now go by the name Affleck and be addressed as "Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck."

In July 2002, Lopez and Affleck began dating; they became engaged in November of the same year.

However, they split up for a very long period after delaying their wedding in 2003, just a few days before the ceremony was scheduled.

Nevertheless, the celebrities' fresh start at love was reignited last year, and they have passionately protected it.

Advertisement

Later this year, Lopez told journalists, "We have to be extremely cautious about these things because now we are older, smarter, have more experience, are in different sectors of our lives, and now we have children.