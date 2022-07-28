Demna Confirms That The Wildly Popular Yeezy Gap By Balenciaga Partnership Is Finished

To purchase some of the high-profile collaborations, Demna’s distinctive style fans have been swarming pop-up and Gap stores in droves this month. However, the Balenciaga-designed Yeezy Gap relationship is “now finished,” as the genius behind it, all made quite plain.

It’s crucial to note that this does not rule out the possibility of future releases or additions to the collection. This remark instead implies that the partnership has ended.

It seems as though Kanye West‘s company will move in a different route. In any case, this cooperation garnered extensive press and interest on a global scale and became a marketing phenomenon. Demna, though, is consoling and declares Ye’s fresh beginnings:

“Secondary steps will follow. I had to give him a place to start because he needed one; that was my responsibility. He has traveled a long way, yet he is still far from his destination,” the fashion designer said.

As Demna sets the standard for subsequent collaborations with the valued brand, perhaps an opportunity for another “Engineered” project will present itself. The enticing alliance received extensive press and international attention, creating a marketing sensation.

The company is showing no signs of slowing down with the recent releases, including YEEZY GAP’s weekend van drop. What Ye has in store for the company in the upcoming seasons as he expands his fashion empire is yet to be seen.

